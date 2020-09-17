Hamptons Film Festival Finalizes Lineup For Hybrid Virtual & Drive-In Screenings

The Hamptons Film Festival’s 2020 lineup will feature some of the year’s most buzzworthy films, from Francis Lee’s Ammonite to Lee Isaac Chung’s Steven Yeun-starrer Minari.

Announced Thursday, the Hamptons’ Spotlight Films section includes Florian Zeller’s The Father, Edson’s Oda’s Nine Days, Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, Tara Miele’s Wander Darkly and Chloe Zhao’s Venice winner Nomadland.

The annual festival, which runs October 8-14, will also feature titles in the Views From Long Island, Air, Land & Sea; Documentary Competition and Narrative Competition categories. A number of movies, such as Nathan Grossman’s I Am Greta and Alex Gibney’s Crazy, Not Insane, are set to make their U.S. debut.

Deadline reported last month that Tommie Smith’s With Drawn Arms will open the festival’s 2020 iteration, which is going virtual while featuring some drive-in screenings. Set to close the fest will be Regina King’s directorial debut One Night In Miami, which takes its inspiration from a real-life 1964 meeting of Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke.

Here are the latest titles in the lineup:

VIEWS FROM LONG ISLAND

HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING

World Premiere

Director: Rick Korn

Harry Chapin, the award-winning songwriter behind beloved hits such as ‘Cats in the Cradle’ and ‘Taxi,’ defined his life through his storytelling and his humanitarian work. In this deeply moving portrait, documentarian Rick Korn chronicles the Long Island icon’s extraordinary journey—from his rise to fame to his tragic, untimely death. Through intimate archival footage and interviews with his famous friends and fans—including Billy Joel, Pete Seeger, Pat Benatar, Bruce Springsteen, and many more—HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT DO SOMETHING celebrates the legacy of an artist and activist who tirelessly dedicated himself to others, and offers an inspiring call to follow in his footsteps. A Greenwich Entertainment Release.

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS

Director: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Simultaneously intimate and visually opulent in its storytelling, THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS exquisitely portrays a simpler but endangered way of living in harmony with nature. The White Alba Truffle, the world’s most expensive ingredient, has remained for centuries an elusive and prized possession. Extremely rare and difficult to find, the only ones who have mastered the secret of the hunt are a dwindling community of aging Italian men and their specially-trained dogs. Masterfully crafted by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw (THE LAST RACE, HIFF 2018), this whimsical and charming documentary is an enthralling exploration of a ritual suspended in time. A Sony Pictures Classic Release.

COMPASSION, JUSTICE, AND ANIMAL RIGHTS

STRAY

Director: Elizabeth Lo

Through the eyes of three stray dogs (Zeytin, Nazar, and Kartal) wandering the streets of Istanbul, STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. As they search for food and shelter, the dogs embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society that allow us an unvarnished portrait of human life. Disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians who share the streets with them. Whether they lead us into bustling streets or decrepit ruins, the gaze of these strays act as windows into the overlooked corners of society: women in loveless marriages, protesters without arms, refugees without sanctuary. The film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

AIR, LAND & SEA

I AM GRETA

U.S. Premiere

Director: Nathan Grossman

Back in 2018, 15-year-old Greta Thunberg organized a one-person protest for climate action by setting up camp in front of the Swedish Parliament building with a simple sign: “School Strike for Climate.” Just one year later, she finds herself at the forefront of a global movement borne of her activism, invited to speak at high-profile institutions across the world, from European Parliament to the 2019 UN Climate Summit in New York. Showcasing candid, never-before-seen footage, Nathan Grossman’s documentary tracks both her meteoric rise to prominence from a shy student to a two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and the indelible impact she has had on a new generation of climate change activists. A HULU Release.

WORLD CINEMA

THE CLIMB

Director: Michael Angelo Covino

Best friends Mike (writer-director Michael Angelo Covino) and Kyle (co-writer Kyle Marvin) share a close bond—that is, until a startling confession made on a scenic, mountain bike ride through the South of France threatens to derail their longtime relationship. This revelation launches the pair on an epic, multi-chapter odyssey, as they navigate the ups and downs of their co-dependent, often chaotic, and yet inescapable friendship. Skillfully told through a series of cleverly constructed “single take” scenes, THE CLIMB hilariously chronicles their complicated and unshakable bond with equal parts absurdity and humanity. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

CODED BIAS

Director: Shalini Kantayya

Modern society sits at the intersection of two crucial questions: What does it mean when artificial intelligence increasingly governs our liberties? And what are the consequences for the people AI is biased against? When MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini discovers that most facial-recognition software does not accurately identify darker-skinned faces and the faces of women, she delves into an investigation of widespread bias in algorithms. As it turns out, artificial intelligence is not neutral, and women are leading the charge to ensure our civil rights are protected.

CRAZY, NOT INSANE

U.S. Premiere

Director: Alex Gibney

Why do we kill? Why do some of us kill, and others resist the temptation? What makes a serial killer? Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a psychiatrist who’s examined numerous serial killers, including Ted Bundy, sought to answer these questions. Her research videotapes, seen here for the first time, show evidence of multiple personalities formed from childhood trauma. Fascinated by the human capacity for ruthlessness, Lewis is a different kind of homicide detective, less interested in what happened than why. An HBO Documentary Films Release.

FAREWELL AMOR

Director: Ekwa Msangi

Ekwa Msangi’s captivating debut feature is a poignant, tripartite, intergenerational study of the immigrant experience. After 17 years, an Angolan immigrant in New York City welcomes his wife and daughter when their visas are finally approved. Upon their reunion, the family must contend with the strain that years of separation has had on their relationships. Msangi skillfully illuminates the new familial dynamic and explores all the intricate ways in which people drift apart and discover each other again. A personal look at the layered experience of immigration and assimilation in America, FAREWELL AMOR beautifully explores the nature of memories and the meaning of home. An IFC Films Release.

FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARK WORLDS

U.S. Premiere

Director: Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

In his latest attempt to better understand the mysteries of the natural world, the venerable Werner Herzog turns his attention to meteors, comets, and asteroids. Reuniting with co-director Clive Oppenheimer, with whom Herzog previously explored volcanoes in the film INTO THE INFERNO (HIFF 2016), the pair embark on an epic, globetrotting journey to consult with astronomers, archaeologists, and mythologists who reveal the various physical, historical, and cultural impacts these cosmic wonders have had on Earth. A holistic rumination on past, present, and future realms, FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARKER WORLDS is a thoughtful exploration of the many ways these celestial curiosities have stirred the human imagination. An Apple Original Film Release.

GUNDA

Director: Victor Kossakovsky

In a remarkable feat of vérité filmmaking, documentarian Victor Kossakovsky gently immerses us in the life of a Norwegian farm through intimate, unspooling encounters with two clever cows, a scene-stealing, one-legged chicken, and the majestic Gunda — the eponymous mother sow who has recently given birth to a rambunctious bunch of piglets. Shot in sharply textured black-and-white, and eschewing any dialogue or music, Kossakovsky chronicles their joy and their pain with great empathy and respect. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix, GUNDA movingly recalibrates our moral universe, and reminds us of the inherent value of life and the mystery of all animal beings.

HERSELF

East Coast Premiere

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

In the wake of a physically abusive relationship and a looming housing crisis, Irish single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) struggles to provide her two young daughters a safe and happy home. Attempting to free herself from her toxic marriage, and determined to create some stability and security for her family, Sandra sets out to build her own house from scratch. With little income and no savings, Sandra must rely on her own ingenuity and the generosity of her friends to make this ambitious dream a reality. Featuring sharp direction from Phyllida Lloyd (MAMMA MIA!, THE IRON LADY), HERSELF is an inspiring tale of a community coming together to support one woman’s fight for independence. An Amazon Studios Release.

ROSE PLAYS JULIE

U.S. Premiere

Director: Joe Lawlor, Christine Molloy

Yearning to know more about her mysterious past, Irish veterinary student Rose (Ann Skelly) travels to London in the hopes of establishing contact with her biological mother Ellen (Orla Brady), a successful television actress. In the process, she unearths the shocking truth about the troubling nature of how she came into this world, setting her on a violent collision course that threatens to destroy her already fragile sense of her own identity. With perfectly calibrated performances and exquisite direction from Joe Lawlor and Christine Molloy (MISTER JOHN, HIFF 2013), ROSE PLAYS JULIE is a nerve-racking, slow burn thriller that is as precise as it is unpredictable. A Film Movement Release.

UNDINE

Director: Christian Petzold

Legend holds that if the water nymph Undine falls in love with a human and he becomes unfaithful, she must kill him and return to the water. Acclaimed auteur Christan Petzold (PHOENIX, TRANSIT) builds on this myth in his heady, mesmerizing tale of love gained and lost, steeped in magical realism. Undine (a fantastic Paula Beer) works as a Berlin city historian. When her boyfriend leaves her, her world seems to tilt off its axis, but when she unexpectedly falls for another man (Franz Rogowski), she dares hope this powerful new romance will finally shatter the curse. Hypnotic and bewitching, UNDINE is a love story unlike any other. An IFC Films Release.

US KIDS

New York Premiere

Director: Kim A. Snyder

When a gunman entered the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, gruesome images of the deadliest high school shooting in US history quickly emerged. In the massacre’s aftermath, students unite in their frustration at the inaction of elected officials. Over the next month, their actions grow into the nationwide March For Our Lives movement, the largest youth protest in American history. Peabody Award-winning director Kim A. Snyder (NEWTOWN) follows the teenage activists as they fight for gun control and compel the political system into action. Insightful and rousing, US KIDS chronicles a new generation of youth leaders and their remarkable dedication to enact change.

TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION

East Coast Premiere

Director: Lisa Immordino Vreeland

Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s (LOVE, CECIL, HIFF 2017) latest documentary is an intimate, candid portrait of two luminaries of American literature—Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. Jim Parsons (voicing Capote) and Zachary Quinto (voicing Williams) lovingly recreate this complicated relationship through the pair’s personal writings, encapsulating their early days of friendship as well as the eventual unsparing critiques they famously traded. Compellingly assembled from archival footage and photographs, TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION captures in their own words a fascinating tableau of two brilliant artists who collaborated and collided in their lifelong pursuit of creativity.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

COLLECTIVE

East Coast Premiere

Director: Alexander Nanau

After a deadly fire in a Bucharest nightclub killed dozens, Romania’s government pledged that the 100+ citizens left injured would receive immediate and substantial treatment. But in the months that followed, those with what seemed like treatable injuries inexplicably died, prompting an unlikely group of journalists to launch an investigation. The scandal they unearth reaches into the highest levels of government, leading to mass protests across Romania and the toppling of the Prime Minister. Following the investigation as it progresses, Alexander Nanau’s revelatory documentary is a powerful indictment of governmental corruption and a tribute to those working tirelessly to uncover the truth. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

I AM A TOWN

Director: Mischa Richter

Nestled at the end of a remote peninsula, and protected by a circling school of great white sharks, lies Provincetown, MA—a historic New England fishing village turned vibrant arts colony. In his documentary debut, local artist Mischa Richter crafts a gorgeous love letter to the free-spirited community his family has called home for nearly 100 years. Interweaving lush 35mm cinematography, poetry, and intimate conversations with the diverse, vivacious inhabitants—from pilgrims and fishermen to drag queens and spirit guides—I AM A TOWN is a lyrical meditation on the personalities that define this seaside community.

TIME

Director: Garrett Bradley

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex. An Amazon Studios Release.

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

I CARRY YOU WITH ME

Director: Heidi Ewing

Based on a true love story, Academy Award® nominee Heidi Ewing’s (JESUS CAMP) narrative debut unfolds with startling intimacy. Iván and Gerardo are involved in a surreptitious romance as Iván, an aspiring chef and a young father, is looking for better-paying jobs in the macho-centric restaurant industry in Mexico City. When their relationship is uncovered, Iván risks everything to attempt the dangerous trek across the US-Mexico border, promising his son and lover that he will return. A radiant, decades-long story of romance and longing—and a candid take on the American Dream—I CARRY YOU WITH ME beautifully pays homage to its real-life subjects. A Sony Pictures Classics Release.

THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESURRECTION

East Coast Premiere

Director: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

In his arresting and unforgettable fiction debut, writer-director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese crafts a beguiling parable of displacement and resilience. In a small village nestled among the imposing mountains of land-locked Lesotho, octogenarian Mantoa (Mary Twala Mhlongo) prepares for her death, longing to be buried in the centuries-old cemetery with the rest of her departed family and ancestors. As she is making arrangements for her burial, she learns that the community is soon to be forcibly resettled in order to make way for a reservoir, and their entire village, history and traditions will disappear under water. Dreamlike and hypnotic, the film is an expressionistic elegy for things lost, and for memory itself.

TWO OF US

East Coast Premiere

Director: Filippo Meneghetti

Nina and Madeleine are two retired women living across the hall from each other. To the outside world, including Madeleine’s family, they are merely neighbors, but in reality the two have been carrying on a secret love affair for decades. When an unexpected incident intercedes in their previously blissful happiness, their carefully crafted story begins to unravel. Beautifully acted by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, Filippo Meneghetti’s remarkable feature film debut is an electrifying, gripping chamber piece. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

3 LOGICAL EXITS

Director: Mandi Fleifel

A sociological meditation on the various “exits” young Palestinians choose in order to cope with living in a refugee camp.

CHARACTER

East Coast Premiere

Director: Vera Brunner-Sung

Actor Mark Metcalf established himself by playing an array of aggrieved authority figures. Now in his 70s, he reflects back on his life and career in this meditation on power, privilege, and the perils of being a “type.”

ÊMÎCÊTÔCÊT: MANY BLOODLINES

New York Premiere

Director: Theola Ross

An Indigenous filmmaker and her white partner reflect on their differences in race, culture, class, and gender roles as they document their journey to parenthood.

THE GAME

U.S. Premiere

Director: Roman Hodel

The exhilarating highs and lows of a professional soccer match, all from the watchful perspective of a referee at the very heart of the action.

I’M FREE NOW, YOU ARE FREE

Director: Ash Goh Hua

Following a 40-year, state-sanctioned separation, the reunion and the repair of the relationship between a mother and son serve as a meditation on Black family preservation as an act of resistance.

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

THE CHICKEN

Director: Neo Sora

On an unseasonably hot November afternoon in New York, a young Japanese immigrant and his visiting cousin spontaneously decide to buy a live chicken to cook for dinner.

ENTRE TÚ Y MILAGROS

North American Premiere

Director: Mariana Saffon

At fifteen, Milagros’s world still revolves around her mother’s affection, until an unexpected encounter with death makes her question not only their relationship, but her own existence.

GRAMERCY

Director: Jamil McGinnis, Pat Heywood

When Shaq, a young man grappling with depression, returns to his New Jersey hometown, his exploration of grief and brotherhood transforms into the imagining of an inner life.

HEAVEN REACHES DOWN TO EARTH

North American Premiere

Director: Tebogo Malebogo

Once Tau comes to a realization about their sexuality, a cascade of thoughts and emotions are set aflame in Tumelo.

HISTORY OF CIVILIZATION

U.S. Premiere

Director: Zhannat Alshanova

A young academic prepares to leave her home in Kazakhstan for a fresh start in London. On the eve of her move, she dares to consider what will be left behind.