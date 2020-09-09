Halsey To Co-Star Opposite Sydney Sweeney In ‘The Players Table’ Series In Works From Crazyrose & Endeavor Content

In her major acting debut, chart-topping singer/songwriter Halsey will co-star opposite Sydney Sweeney in The Player’s Table, a TV series based on Jessica Goodman’s bestselling debut novel They Wish They Were Us, from Sweeney’s recently launched Fifty-Fifty Films, Jean-Marc Vallée & Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose and Endeavor Content. Annabelle Attanasio (Mickey and the Bear) is attached to pen the adaptation and direct. Halsey also will serve as a producer on the project, now in development.

Set at an exclusive Long Island prep school, high school senior Jill Newman (Sweeney) works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death three years ago and the role she and her fellow “players” — members of the secret society that rules the school— may have had in it.

Sam Dameshek

Halsey will play Rachel Calloway, a formidable, emotionally troubled young woman who ignites Jill’s journey of finding the truth behind Shaila’s murder. Once a legendary member of “The Players” who graduated three years ago, Rachel left the group and dissociated from her wealthy Long Island roots when her younger brother, Graham, was convicted for Shaila’s murder. She is brought back to Long Island by her conviction that Graham is not responsible for this crime. Together, Rachel and Jill join forces to embark on a quest for the truth of what really happened that night, with the hope to exonerate her brother before he turns 18.

Halsey and Sweeney met when the two teamed up for Halsey’s music video for “Graveyard,” which is double platinum & VMA-nominated. They hit it off, so much so that Sweeney reached out about the project, hoping to work together again.

Sweeney executive produces under her Fifty-Fifty Films banner along with Crazyrose principals Vallée and Ross as well as Goodman. Fifty-Fifty’s Jonathan Davino and Meghan Oliver will also produce.

They Wish They Were Us was published by Penguin Young Readers Group on August 4.

Halsey showcased her acting abilities during her stint as host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. She has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 100 Millions adjusted records globally. The success of the 7x Platinum “Without Me” has made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Rounding out the trio of songs are the 4x Platinum “Eastside,” her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and The Chainsmokers’ 11x Platinum “Closer,” which she featured on. In 2019, she won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Global Award, a VMA, an iHeart Award, & two Teen Choice Awards. Most recently, her album, “Manic,” became the first platinum album released in 2020 & the bestselling female album in the US released in 2020 as well.

Halsey also continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Halsey is managed by Jason Aron and Anthony Li at Antipop. Her deal for The Player’s Table was brokered by Paradigm.