No Trick, No Treat: Halloween Cancelled In LA Due To Coronavirus Pandemic; Car Parades Still Allowed

There is no official word yet on the fate of big Thanksgiving family dinners, but Halloween is definitely shuttered this year in Los Angles because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” declared the LA County Department of Public Health in a guidance released close to the witching hour last night (read it here).

Additionally, for now, “‘trunk or treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed,” states the public health department. “Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors,” LACPH add. “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.”

Even with cases of COVID-19 declining in the hard-hit region of late, the official door shutting on the October 31 shindig comes as no big surprise, even just under two months out from the big dress-up.

While Griffith Park’s Haunted Hayride still lives for now as a drive-up experience to be watched on a 40-foot screen, other local annual events like Epic Entertainment’s The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor in Long Beach and Knott’s Berry Farm’s Halloween Hunt have declared earlier this summer that they would dark because of the virus. And of course, the still closed Universal Studios made clear in July that their sprawling and well attended Halloween Horror Nights won’t be taking place in either their West Coast or Florida theme parks.

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe,” the Comcast-owned company said earlier this summer of the still close LA park. “Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” Universal added.

While kids knocking on doors and families visiting theme parks and immersive experiences isn’t on this year, “dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations,” will be allowed by the county. Also, “online parties,” public health complying “Halloween movie nights at drive in theaters,” “Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants,” “Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum” and “car parades” are still OK, as of this morning.

As of 8 PM on September 7, LA County has 439 new cases of COVID-19 (including data from Long Beach and Pasadena health departments) for a total of 249,241 confirmed cases since the pandemic began earlier this year. There have been 6,036 deaths in the region in total, with seven new passings on September 8.