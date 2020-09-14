Haim Saban’s Fundraiser For Joe Biden Raises $4.5 Million

A fundraiser for Joe Biden organized by Haim Saban raised $4.5 million on Monday, marking the media mogul’s first event for the 2020 presidential race.

Saban and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) cohosted the event, with 22 people in the crowd, according to a pool report. Tickets were priced at $500,000 per person (meaning not everyone was a donor), and the other guests included Cheryl Saban, Tim Disney, Frank Gehry and Susan Disney Lord.

Saban, a longtime donor and bundler for Democrats, did not endorse during the primary, unlike 2016, when he was an early backer of Hillary Clinton.

He introduced Biden for the virtual event, and after a bit of a glitch in which Biden could not be heard (“You’re on mute Mr. Vice President,” Saban warned), the former vice president echoed comments he made earlier in the day about California’s devastating wildfires and the connection to climate change.

“This crisis demands action, not denial,” Biden said. “But as Donald Trump visits California today, we know he’s not going to step up. He already said he wants to withhold aid and punish the state for not voting for him. The West is literally on fire, and it’s still all about him. He likes to tweet about protecting the suburbs. That’s his dog whistle on race. But wildfires and the hurricanes are literally tearing the suburbs apart.”

Biden predicted that Democrats would win back the Senate. Saban has contributed almost $250,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and more than $1.5 million to the Senate Majority Fund, a political action committee to win back the Senate for the Democrats.

“I hope all of you, because you’ve been so generous to me — I’m being greedy here — I hope you’re being generous to some of the Senate candidates around the country,” Biden said. “Because I think we’ll win back the United States Senate this time.”