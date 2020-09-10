Haim Saban To Host Fundraiser For Joe Biden; Media Mogul Had Not Endorsed During Primary

Haim Saban, the media mogul and longtime Democratic donor, is organizing a fundraiser for Joe Biden on Monday.

Biden will be in attendance at the event, along with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). Tickets are priced at $500,000 per person, and will raise money for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Saban had not endorsed a candidate during the primary.

In a statement, Saban said, “I am pleased to see so many Democrats coming together in support of Vice President Joe Biden, and I am proud to endorse him for President. Joe is a proven leader who has the experience, vision and heart to unify our country in this hyper-partisan time. Joe’s judgement and track record show that he will broadly restore America’s position as a moral and global leader, and ensure that the strong, bipartisan alliance between the U.S. and Israel remains unshakeable.

“This alliance is vital to our American interests, something Joe articulated best when he said: ‘if there were not an Israel, we would have to invent one to make sure our interests were preserved.’ I am confident that Joe is the right leader to make real progress for Americans and our international partners, and urge our party to unite in his support.”

CNBC first reported on the event.

Saban was a major supporter of Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaigns. But at the start of this cycle, his spokesperson said that he would watch to see how the race unfolded. His did contribute to House and Senate campaigns.