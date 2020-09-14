Guy Branum Semi-Autobiographical Family Comedy In Works At NBC From Hazy Mills

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development a single-camera comedy written by and starring Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum. It hails from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where the company is based.

In the untitled project, which is based on Branum’s life, after his father’s death, a gay lawyer (Branum) moves his mom and niece from their small conservative farm town to West Hollywood, upsetting their lives but helping them find a new definition of family. Branum executive produces with Hayes and Milliner for Hazy Mills. Universal TV, part of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Branum, who attended the University of Minnesota Law School, is known as the creator and host of Talk Show The Game Show, which aired for two seasons on truTV. A mashup of the two television formats, the show pitted comedians and celebrities against each other for the title of “Best Guest of the Night.”

Prior to that, Branum was a supervising producer on Comedy Central’s The Other Two. He also spent three seasons writing for Hulu’s The Mindy Project and was a producer during the show’s final season. Other TV writing credits include Amazon’s A League of Their Own, Punk’d and Awkward on MTV, Comedy Central’s Another Period, Billy on the Street on truTV and Fashion Police on E! He is currently a co-executive producer on the Netflix animated project Q-Force and the live-action pandemic-based comedy Connecting on NBC. He also is behind a modern-day take on Paramount’s 2003 rom-com How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days at Quibi.

As an actor, Branum was featured in the recurring segment “No More Mr. Nice Gay” on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, played Chelsea Handler’s “Staff Homosexual” on Chelsea Lately and portrayed Natalie Portman’s sassy gay friend in the feature film No Strings Attached. He’s repped by Zack Freedman at Omnipop Talent Group, ICM Partners and Cohen Gardner.

At NBC, Hazy Mills also has in the works The Stratford, a one-hour drama from writer Vincent Angell (The Rookie), which is set in a New York luxury hotel and centers on a young man’s search for his father’s killer in a modern reimagination of a Shakespearean world.