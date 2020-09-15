Grindstone Entertainment Group Acquires Neo-Noir Thriller ‘Adverse’

Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group has acquired the North American rights to the Brian A. Metcalf-directed Adverse which will debut in theaters January 23, 2021, followed by a release on media platforms through Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Adverse stars Thomas Nicolas as a rideshare driver who discovers his younger sister (Kelly Arjen) has become entangled with an underworld boss (Mickey Rourke) in drugs and debt. The neo-noir crime thriller also stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin.

“We’re excited to be working with the team at Grindstone and Lionsgate Home Entertainment – their success in this genre makes this company the perfect home for US distribution,” said Arjen, Metcalf, and Nicholas, who also serve as producers.

Stan Wertlieb, Grindstone Entertainment Group’s Head of Acquisitions, added, “Brian skillfully directs a cast of star performers and takes us on a thrilling and jarring ride into the underbelly of a violent criminal world that is just too real.”

In June, Deadline exclusively reported that Grindstone acquired the crime drama Night Walk, which also stars Rourke. The film is produced by Arjen, Metcalf, and Nicholas. Lise Romanoff serves as executive producer will also be handling international sales during TIFF via her company Vision Films.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Grindstone’s Ryan Black and by Metcalf.