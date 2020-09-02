‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets First Table Read; Eyes Post-Labor Day Filming Restart

EXCLUSIVE: For more than a month now, Grey’s Anatomy, as well as most other ABC drama series based in Los Angeles, had been targeting September production restarts. Deadline can report exclusively, that the veteran medical drama is looking to begin filming next week, Sept. 8, immediately following the Labor Day holiday weekend. The cast is expected to reconvene for their first (virtual) table read this Thursday, Sept. 3, I hear. Reps for ABC Signature, which produces the series, and ABC Entertainment declined comment.

Like with everything else, all start dates are tentative as the pandemic situation remains fluid. At some point in July, I had heard Aug. 24 mentioned as a potential date for Grey’s Anatomy to resume production. All early tentative restart dates for U.S. TV shows were pushed back amid the spike in COVID-19 cases over the summer.

Grey’s Anatomy, which is heading into its 17th season, was one of the first series to shut down production in March amid a fast growing coronavirus outbreak. The drama had just wrapped Season 21 of its 25-episode 16th season when filming was suspended.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work,” executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James Williams wrote in a note to cast and crew back then, announcing the shutdown. “Please take care of yourselves and each other.”

Like its fellow medical dramas, Grey’s Anatomy is expected to incorporate the ongoing pandemic in its storylines for the upcoming season.