Greta Thunberg, Time’s 2019 ‘Person Of The Year,’ Has Returned To School

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg , after a year spent sailing around the world, addressing large crowds, mingling with celebrities, and becoming a media sensation, is back in school.

The 17-year-old activist took a gap year to advocate for her environmental causes, in the process winning Time’s “Person of the Year” award last year and becoming the face of young protests on climate change.

Thunberg tweeted that she was happy to become a normal teen again.