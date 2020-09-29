Gregory Johnson Joins Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Gregory Johnson has joined Range Media Partners, the management and brand development firm, as a partner. He will have a focus on entrepreneurs and activists across the multimedia landscape. He joins the team of Range Media Partners managers Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. Johnson most recently served as founder and CEO of 5 STREAMS, a talent management and strategic planning firm focused on supporting world class creatives who were overlooked by Hollywood’s traditional gatekeepers.

His client roster includes writer/directors Jeanine Daniels, Nikki Taylor-Roberts, musicians D Smoke and Christen Lien, youth activists Taylor Richardson aka Astronaut Starbright, Havana Chapman-Edwards, along with other multi-hyphenate talent.

“I have had the good fortune of knowing Greg for ten years – he is a Renaissance man with a heart of gold,” said Kropa. “The sense of purpose and social good he brings to his work makes him an exceptional fit for us.”

With over 15 years of industry experience, Johnson’s notable efforts outside of his traditional scope of work as manager includes building an internship pipeline between Los Angeles’ largest businesses and local high schools, directing a leadership development program for 50,000 youth throughout Southern California, and helping thousands of underserved students in low income areas of Los Angeles gain entry into the country’s best colleges and universities.

“Range presents a great opportunity to have a much larger impact on truly addressing the issues that have been plaguing the diversity and inclusion efforts of the greater creative industries,” said Johnson. “My goal has always been to create a legacy built on a relationship-based, service-centric model. As a partner, I’m excited to integrate my brand of business into the infrastructure of Range.”