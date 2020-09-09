Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Sundance Documentary ‘Assassins’

Greenwich Entertainment has picked up Assassins, the Ryan White-directed documentary exposé about the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brother. The doc had its premiere earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and will be released in theaters on December 4.

In 2017, Kim Jong-nam was assassinated in broad daylight at a crowded Malaysian airport. The brazen murder was caught entirely by security cameras with footage showing two young women approaching Jong-nam from behind and covering his eyes with their hands. He stumbled away and was dead within an hour. The two women, who had never met and claimed they had been hired for a video prank show and had no idea what they were actually doing, were arrested and charged with murder. Imprisoned in a foreign land and facing execution, the young women begged for authorities to believe their outlandish tale.

Assassins made waves at Sundance and was acquired soon after its premiere by Magnolia Pictures before moving over to Greenwich.

White, who also directed Ask Dr. Ruth for Hulu and Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series The Keepers, produced the documentary with Jessica Hargrave. Executive producers are Doug Bock Clark, Blaine Vess, Esther Vess, Dan Cogan, and Geralyn White Dreyfous.

Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition deal with Submarine and WME repping the filmmakers.