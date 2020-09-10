‘Golden Boy’ Latinx Dramedy In Works At Freeform From ‘On My Block’ Co-Creators Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft And LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform is developing Golden Boy, a half-hour dramedy from On My Block co-creators and executive producers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment and ABC Signature.

Written by Gonzalez and Haft, Golden Boy centers on Ricky “The Big Hurt” Hurtado, a generational NFL prospect with an ego to match. He suffers a very public and humiliating flameout so returns home as a failure with no clear future. The Big Hurt is determined to rebuild his fractured relationships with his family and the community that once showered him in love and support, but now hate him.

The half-hour dramedy is described as being Compton-inspired with some Latino Elmore Leonard flavor. It was inspired by Gonzalez’s life growing up in Compton and Lynwood.

Gonzalez and Haft serve as showrunners. They executive produce with SpringHill Entertainment. ABC Signature, where SpringHill is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Gonzalez and Haft co-created and executive produce with Lauren Iungerich the praised Netflix comedy-drama series On My Block, whose third season was released in May. Gonzalez and Haft, who previously wrote on Gang Related and Empire, are repped by Matt Luber of Luber Roklin Entertainment and by Sandy Weinberg at Summit Talent.