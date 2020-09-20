Giuliana Rancic & Vivica A. Fox Skip E!’s Emmy Red Carpet After Testing Positive For COVID-19 – Update

E! veteran Giuliana Rancic had been announced as co-headliner alongside Vivica A. Fox of E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: the 2020 Emmy Awards multi-platform coverage. Neither were there at the start of the official pre-show at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Soon, it was revealed why. Both had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rancic made the announcement of her positive test result in a video message to fans played on the network.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” she said. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

“As far as my health, I’m doing well,” Rancic continued. :My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

E!’s co-host Brad Goreski read a statement from Fox saying that she had to miss the broadcast because she was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, the hosts’ positive test result came within the past 24 hours, triggering last-minute changes in the network’s plans. Along with Ryan Seacrest, Rancic has been the face of E!’s red carpet coverage for the past two decades.