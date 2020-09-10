‘Get Out’ & ‘BlackKklansman’ Producer QC Entertainment Makes Multi-Year First Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Producer/financier QC Entertainment has sealed a multi-year first look deal with Paramount. The company — QC stand for Quality Control — has credits highlighted by the Jordan Peele-directed Get Out and the Spike Lee-directed BlackKklansman, both of which were Best Picture nominees. They have upcoming Antebellum, the thriller that stars Janelle Monáe and was written and directed by the advocacy filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who make their feature film debut.

QC is led by founding partners Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield and Edward H. Hamm, and a team that includes Creative Executive Maya Rodrigo and Coordinator Okey Onyiuke. The multi-year deal covers scripted feature film projects and allows for QC to co-finance projects the company brings to the studio.

McKittrick also recently produced Jordan Peele’s box office hit Us.

Raymond Mansfield QC Entertainment

QC Partners Mansfield and McKittrick said they found an ideal partner for their films in Paramount: “We’ve found a partner in Paramount who supports our approach: making movies that prioritize originality and fearless storytelling. We’re looking forward to channeling our passion and unique filmmaking style alongside Paramount’s exceptional executive team as we together continue to make event films that offer audiences the unexpected and resonates by leaving them with something to talk about.”

Endeavor Content and Chris Abrahmson at Felker Toczek negotiated the deal on QC’s behalf.