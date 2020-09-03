Gersh Signs Alexandra LaRoche

DECEPTION - "The Unseen Hand" - Cameron and Kay investigate a secret society where they learn that one of them has a close family connection, on ABC's "Deception," airing SUNDAY, MAY 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jonathan Wenk) ALEXANDRA LA ROCHE (DIRECTOR)

Director Alexandra LaRoche has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation.

With more than 20 years in the business, she has worked on such shows as Legends of Tomorrow, MacGyver, Magnum PI and the upcoming movie based on the VC Andrews book, Pearl in the Mist.

Prior to the pandemic, she had spent a lot of her time on the CW series The Flash, directing several episodes of the hit series. While the schedule is still coming together on her future projects, she is already booked for an episode of another hit CW series, Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh.

She also recently joined the Warner Bros. family with an overall deal that will primarily focus on Berlanti shows like Supergirl and The Flash.