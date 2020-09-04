German Major Telepool Names New CEO

Telepool, the German producer and distributor that is owned by Will Smith and Swiss investor Elysian Fields, has appointed Jan Frouman as CEO and Managing Director.

Frouman was previously founder and CEO at Red Arrow Studios. At Telepool he is replacing André Druskeit, who has stepped down after 15 years at the company to pursue other opportunities.

Frouman will oversee all aspects of Telepool’s operations, which cover content development, co-financing, and production activities. Frouman will also look after all Telepool divisions and subsidiary entities, including distributor Global Screen, video game publisher Wild River Games, home entertainment player EuroVideo Medien, and Netleih, which operates the VoD portal videobuster.de. He will be based out of Telepool’s headquarters in Munich.

“It’s hard to imagine a more exciting time to be in the content business. Audiences have unparalleled global access – at the same time local creators and story tellers are producing their best work. I am excited to position Telepool to thrive in that environment,” said Frouman,

Telepool was acquired by Will Smith and co back in 2018.