Genre Film Fund ACJ & Sobini Films To Produce Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Burst’ From Bobby Smith Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Recently launched LA-based genre film fund ACJ Films and Sobini Films are set to finance and produce sci-fi thriller Burst from writer Bobby Smith Jr. (Jason’s Lyric).

The project will mark the first investment for the $3M development fund which we announced earlier this summer. Principals are Mark Amin (Good Kill) of Sobini Films, Japanese producer Motoko Kimura (L.D.K), and Chinese investor Lifeng Wang (Skiptrace) of Yintai Investment, who will all serve as producers on Burst.

The script sees a military transport aircraft carrying seven soldiers caught in a massive gamma-ray burst which sends the plane and the soldiers careening simultaneously into the future and the past.

Sobini Film’s Tyler Boehm will oversee development, while Sobini’s Cami Winikoff negotiated the deal. Smith of Ashore Entertainment recently sold his feature pitch about the LA Inner City Youth Orchestra to Disney with Brigham Taylor producing.

“When we heard Bobby’s brilliant pitch for Burst, we knew it was the perfect first project for ACJ. Our new venture gives us the opportunity to produce these types of exciting stories and make movies with universal appeal,” said Amin.

Former Lionsgate and Trimark exec Amin most recently produced and directed the Civil War drama Emperor, starring Dayo Okeniyi, Kat Graham, Bruce Dern, James Cromwell and Mykelti Williamson. His credits also include Miles Ahead, JT Leroy and Mary Shelley.

Bobby Smith Jr. is repped by attorney Mark Temple.