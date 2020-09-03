Gemma Chan Signs With Phillip Sun And Charles D. King’s M88

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel actress Gemma Chan has signed with M88, the full-service representation firm formed created by former WME Partner Phillip Sun and MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King.

The signing marks the continuing relationship between Chan and Sun who initially worked together at WME. Chan first caught the world’s attention when she starred in the Channel 4/AMC series Humans. She went on appear alongside Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in the Oscar-nominated Focus Features period piece Mary Queen of Scots directed by Josie Rourke. Last year, she starred in the third and final installment of Channel 4’s three-part women empowerment anthology I Am Hannah.

The actress will continue to live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the forthcoming Chloe Zhao-directed The Eternals where she will star alongside a high-profile global cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington. She will also star in Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk with Meryl Streep for HBO Max.

Last week, Sun and King made Hollywood’s ears perk up when they announced the launch of M88 which aligns with the duo’s work that amplifies stories from underrepresented communities.

MACRO Management partners Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson also signed on to join King and Sun at M88 as partners. The first client to sign to M88 was Just Mercy and Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Chan is the latest to join the M88 roster that includes Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Naomi Scott, Sullivan Stapleton, Caleb McLaughlin, Carmen Cuba and Riz Ahmed.

Chan will continue to be repped by WME in addition to the U.K. based Independent Talent Group.