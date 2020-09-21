‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Director Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Actress Payal Ghosh

Anurag Kashyap, the successful Indian filmmaker whose credits include Gangs of Wasseypur and Udaan, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct from actress Payal Ghosh.

Ghosh sent a tweet on Saturday saying that Kashyap had “forced himself” on her:

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

She also detailed the incident in a video and called him a “hypocrite” for “bearing the flag of women’s liberation.” Ghosh has received support online for speaking out, including from other members of the Indian film industry such as actress Kangana Ranaut.

In response, Kashyap’s lawyer called the allegations “completely false, malicious and dishonest” and has promised legal action. Here’s the statement:

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker. They include Saiyami Kher, who starred in Kashyap’s recent Netflix original movie Choked. She said that when she first met the Kashyap, he had a reputation of being the “Bad Boy of Hollywood,” but she had found him to be the opposite and praised his character.