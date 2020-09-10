‘Games People Play’: Karrueche Tran Joins Season 2 Of BET Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Claws alumna Karrueche Tran has been tapped for a lead role in the second season of Games People Play, BET’s hour-long scripted drama series from executive producer Tracey Edmonds.

She’ll join returning series regulars Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall. Lauren London will return in a limited role this season.

Based on the book Games Divas Play by Angela Burt-Murray, Games People Play is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win. A desperate basketball wife (London) trying to protect her family, a tenacious journalist (Obilom) struggling to rebuild a tarnished career, and a scandalous groupie (Posey) looking to become a star, find it’s murder trying to stay on top.

Season two picks up with Marques (Jackson) and Vanessa (London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Meanwhile, Nia’s (Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kyndall) and Laila (Posey).

Tran will play Eden Lazlo, the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques’ (Jackson) love life.

Games People Play is executive produced by Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, along with Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton, who also serves as showrunner.

Tran is best known for her role as Virginia on TNT’s Claws. She most recently was seen on Fox’s Deputy in a recurring role as Genevieve and guest-starred alongside Tracy Morgan on his TBS show, The Last O.G. Tran is repped by A3 Artist Agency and Blood Law Group.