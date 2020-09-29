Click to Skip Ad
Gabrielle Union & NBC Reach “Amicable Resolution” Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Discrimination & Misconduct Claims

NBC

Almost a year after Gabrielle Union was fired as a judge from America’s Got Talent after just one season, the LA’s Finest star and NBC have come to a deal over her claims of misconduct and racial discrimination on the show and at the Comcast-owned network.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” said NBC and Union in a concise joint statement this morning. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” the statement adds.

Though neither party are saying more publicly, Deadline has learned that Union received “significant” compensation from the network, as one source put it. Also, having seen Paul Telegdy exit as NBC Entertainment chairman recently, this is clearly another victory for CAA-repped Union in her battle to shine a spotlight on the BTS workings of AGT and NBC.

