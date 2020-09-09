FX Chief John Landgraf Lays Out Return To Production Plan For ‘Atlanta’, ‘The Old Man’ & ‘Y: The Last Man’ As ‘Fargo’ Wraps Season 4

Fargo wrapped its fourth season yesterday, A Teacher returned to production last month in LA and Atlanta is set to shoot two seasons back to back next year.

These were some of the highlights of FX’s plan to return to production, as laid out by Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf.

Fargo season four, which stars Chris Rock, was set to premiere in April but had only shot nine of its 11 episodes before the COVID-19 production shutdown. The show, overseen by Noah Hawley, will now premiere on September 27 and the cast and crew completed production in Chicago on Tuesday September 8.

Similarly, A Teacher, the Kate Mara drama based on the 2013 feature film “safely completed four days of pick ups with about 80 cast and crew members”, according to Landgraf. It launches November 10.

Elsewhere, season two of Breeders is in production in the UK and the network is in “various states of pre-production” with shows including Pose, Snowfall, Mayans MC, American Horror Story, Mr Inbetween and Dave.

Better Things, What We Do In The Shadows and Atlanta will return to production in the first half of 2021, while The Old Man, Y: The Last Man and the third instalment of American Crime Story, Impeachment, will complete or begin production in the fall.

Deadline understands that Y: The Last Man, with new showrunner Eliza Clark, will begin shooting in Toronto on October 26.

Atlanta will shot seasons three and four back-to-back and Donald Glover and his team have completed the scripts, something that Landgraf called an “unexpected boon” of quarantine.

Season three of Atlanta was set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall, but this has now been pushed back. “One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta. It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID. That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit,” he said.

Landgraf added that health and safety was paramount. “We’re taking extraordinary measures to ensure everyone’s safety on our production; I’m grateful to the crews and casts of these shows for the level of seriousness that they’ve given to health and safety measures, all performing their already demanding jobs and we’re absolutely steadfast that the health and safety of our cast and crews is our number one priority.”