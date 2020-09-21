Samantha Bee Reveals Consolation Prize In Mystery Emmys Box, Ramy Youssef Shows What Happened “When You Lose”

For those who didn’t walk away with Emmys on Sunday night, the Television Academy offered another something else nominees could enjoy at home. Upon losing the outstanding variety talk series award to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee shared what’s inside the mysterious Emmys box. Meanwhile, Ramy‘s Ramy Youssef, nominated in the Lead Actor In a Comedy Series category won by Schitt’s Creek‘s Eugene Levy, posted a video of his loss that has gone viral.

In the Twitter video posted by Bee, she is prying open the container.

“BREAKING: Here’s what’s in the box #Emmys2020,” the official Full Frontal Twitter captioned its video. Upon lodging a butterknife into the case, Bee revealed the purple inside of the case, which then contained another box.

The smaller box, adorned with the Emmys logo, hosted a bottle of champagne. The insides of the container Bee had differed from what host Jimmy Kimmel shared during the ceremony. At the virtual 72nd annual Emmy Awards, Kimmel opened his box during the outstanding variety talk series announcement.

After also losing to John Oliver, Kimmel pulled out a participation plaque from the Emmys Blu-Ray DVDs for seasons one and two of Young Sheldon.

“That’s way better than a stupid Emmy,” the host said upon throwing the consolation prizes back into the box. “Congratulations again to John Oliver, I will be reporting him to ICE tomorrow.”

Youssef captioned his video of an Emmy presenter in hazmat suite holding a statuette and waving at him while standing outside of his door, “When you lose the Emmy”

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards aired Sunday on ABC.