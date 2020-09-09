‘Frozen’ To Explore Origins Of Olaf In Disney+ Animated Short

Disney has announced a new Frozen animated short that will delve into the origins of the beloved summer-loving snowman Olaf.

The short, Once Upon A Snowman, will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 23.



Once Upon A Snowman explores — What happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest? And how did Olaf learn to love Summer? The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in 2013’s Frozen and 2019’s Frozen 2, is returning to voice Olaf for the animated short.

Trent Correy, the animation supervisor for Olaf in Frozen 2, and veteran story artist Dan Abraham, who worked on Olaf’s “When I Am Older” musical sequence in Frozen 2, will direct the short. Nicole Hearon, associate producer on Frozen 2 and Moana, and Peter Del Vecho, producer on Frozen 2, Frozen and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, will produce.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” said Correy.” “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,” said Abraham. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”