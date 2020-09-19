Friday Ratings: Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Continues Its Streak Of Victories

It’s another Friday night triumph for Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The program topped the demo wars with an 0.5, again leading the pack, as it has for several weeks. It also gave Fox the network crown on the evening with an 0.5

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and cousin Jey Uso ran into trouble against King Corbin and Sheamus, who beat them badly in a Samoan Street Fight as its highlight. What this means for the ongoing reign of Roman Reigns remains to be seen.

At ABC, a new edition of 20/20 had the largest total audience on the night, scoring 3269 in P2+ and an 0.4 for its examination of the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in Memphis, Tenn.

At CBS, Love Island came in at an 0.3 for its romantic intrigue, while NBC’s Dateline had an 0.3 for its look at an Ohio mystery surrounding a suicide and house fire.

The CW had a half-hour Masters of Illusion come in at an 0.1, then had a World’s Funniest Animals back-to-back premiere episodes score an 0.1.

The rest of the evening’s fare consisted of repeats.