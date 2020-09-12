Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Wins Again

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown continues to dominate the night’s ratings, but this week, it faced a stiffer challenge from more network original programming. The wrestling show topped the night with an 0.6 in the prime demos.

At the SmackDown, Roman Reigns teamed with cousin Jey Uso ahead of their Clash of Champions PPV showdown, as the two teamed to take on Sheamus and King Corbin. Reigns showed up late, but the two managed to beat their opponents.

At CBS, Love Island continued to enchant with its romantic intrigue, showing strong growth week-to-week and coming in at an 0.5.

ABC had a special, 9/11 Remembered, which scored an 0.3, followed by a strong 20/20 at 0.5, which examined the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. The 20/20 had the night’s largest audience at 3640 P2+.

NBC’s Dateline came in with an 0.4, but bumped up to an 0.6 among adults 25-54.

The CW had boy makeup influencer reality show Being Reuben at an 0.0 for its two half-hour segments, down a tick from last week.

The rest of the night’s network fare consisted of repeats.