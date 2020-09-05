Click to Skip Ad
Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Tops Another Sleepy Evening

WWE

It’s a hands-down victory for Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Friday ratings. Once again, wrestling mayhem topped a rerun-heavy night, winning the demo wars with an 0.6.

Highlighting the event was a confrontation between Bayley and Sasha Banks, and the crowning of a new No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship in Jey Uso.

At CBS, Love Island USA polled an 0.3, as the second week of the show saw some serious coupling and uncoupling. If you aren’t planning on going out this evening, CBS airs a weekly recap episode tonight. Love Island: More to Love includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen clips from the islanders.

The CW saw ratings for Being Reuben head back down after a slight gain last week. The realty show about a boy makeup influencer drew twin 0.0 ratings for its two half-hour segments.

The rest of the night’s network fare consisted of reruns.

