Fremantle Merges UK Factual Labels

Fremantle has merged its UK factual labels Boundless and Naked to create Naked Television.

The new entity will combine their slates in both the UK and U.S., covering franchises including The Apprentice, The Rap Game UK, Grand Designs and the recently announced Planet Sex fronted by Cara Delevingne. It will be led by Naked’s recently appointed Managing Director Fatima Salaria.

Simon Andreae, CEO, Fremantle UK: “Broad yet bold, populist yet progressive, with a stellar team and combined portfolio of both classic and cutting edge shows, the new Naked will represent a hallmark of both quality and innovation in the global unscripted universe.”

Fatima Salaria, Managing Director, Naked added: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of combining the very best talent, expertise and portfolios as we continue to grow our factual offering.”

Neil Smith, former Boundless Managing Director has decided to leave to pursue new ventures.