‘Freedia Got A Gun’: Gun Violence Doc Featuring New Orleans Hip Hop Star Set At Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Freedia Got A Gun, a documentary about hip hop star Big Freedia’s focus on gun violence, has landed at Peacock.

The feature-length doc, which sees the artist use her platform to shift focus on gun violence after her brother Adam was murdered, will launch on the NBCU streamer on October 15.

Directed by Chris McKim, the doc follows Freedia, known as the Queen of Bounce, as she shares her journey from growing up gay in the projects through Hurricane Katrina and chasing her dreams. All the while, she dives deep into New Orleans’ history of gun violence as she shares her own experiences as well as stories from mothers, fathers, and children who have been affected by the epidemic which continues to disproportionately harm Black communities.

The film was recently honored with the Award for Freedom at the 2020 Outfest film festival.

Freedia Got A Gun is produced by RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato producing along with director McKim. It is exec produced by Charles Blow. The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We are so excited this documentary will debut on Peacock, and can think of no better platform,” said Bailey and Barbato. “Together with Chris McKim, we have had the honor of collaborating with Big Freedia for many years. Her bravery in turning personal tragedy into a challenging and uncompromising examination of guns in our society is inspiring. Big Freedia’s compassion combined with executive producer Charles Blow’s clarity results in a fresh look at an issue that desperately needs fresh insights and perspectives. It has been an honor to work with this dream team on such a critically important subject.”