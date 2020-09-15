Fox Orders ‘Ocean Village’ Animated Presentation From Daniel Cardenas Katz

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Entertainment is adding Ocean Village to its animation development slate. The network has given a script commitment to the project, from creator Daniel Cardenas Katz (Deep Space 69), and has ordered a backup script plus animatic (animated presentation.

Written by Katz, with Tim Saccardo (American Dad!, Community) supervising, Ocean Village follows the Diaz family as they navigate life in a sun-baked tropical village based on the Florida island where series creator Katz grew up, and experienced his first iguana attack. The Diazes are part-immigrant, blended, multi-cultural, and trying to get by in what would be paradise if it wasn’t for the raccoon gangs, beach bums, crusty retirees and mosquitos the size of cats.

Katz executive produces with Josh Bowen, Managing Director, Blue Ant Media’s animation studio Look Mom! Productions,; Dan Lubetkin (The Healing Powers of Dude, Workaholics); and Nick Weidenfeld (Children’s Hospital, The Boondocks). The project is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and company-owned Bento Box.

Ocean Village was originally commissioned by Blue Ant Studios and was in development at Hulu. The finished pilot script was pitched to Fox, which took it in for redevelopment and has now commissioned a second script, along with a presentation.

Fox is in the midst of a major expansion of its animation portfolio with five returning series, veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers and freshmen Bless the Harts and Duncanville, which will be joined by The Great North and Housebroken next season and a new Dan Harmon series, now in the works.

Katz created and directed animated sci-fi comedy series Deep Space 69. His other credits include Comedy Central’s TripTank and animated sketch comedy series Like, Share, Die. Saccardo is currently on the writing staff of American Dad! His other credits include Community and Vice Principals. Katz is repped by Verve and attorney Jeffrey Hynick. Saccardo is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Adam Cooper.