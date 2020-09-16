Fox News Media Trims Staff Amid Business Restructuring

Fox News Media said that it was restructuring some of its divisions, with a reduction of its workforce by less than 3%.

“As Fox News Media has evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success,” the network said in a statement.

No on air talent is impacted by the staff reductions.

The changes were made after an assessment of how to streamline various departments, including those which have duplicate functions. In 2017, the network formed a media production group to streamline the Fox News and Fox Business graphics and media production department.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that the changes are not due to the COVID-19 pandemic, except those related to the hair and makeup department. About 90% of the staff has not worked since the start of the pandemic, but have been paid through out. They will be given what enhanced severence and benefit packages. Guests will no longer receive makeup and hair services; only anchors and contributors will because of concerns over safety amid the pandemic.

The changes at Fox News follow recent reductions at other news divisions, including CBS News and NBC News.