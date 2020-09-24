Judge Dismisses Karen McDougal’s Defamation Claim Against Fox News

A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a defamation claim against Fox News brought by Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump.

McDougal had sued the network over remarks that Tucker Carlson made on one of his shows about her. But U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in her opinion that Carlson was making a statement of opinion, not fact, so a defamation claim was not actionable.

In 2016, McDougal was paid $150,000 by National Enquirer parent American Media Inc. for the rights to her story, but it was in fact a “catch and kill” effort to keep her silent in advance of the 2016 presidential election. AMI then assigned the rights to the story to a shell company formed by Michael Cohen, then Trump’s personal lawyer, allegedly at his direction. In exchange, Cohen paid AMI $125,000. Cohen plead guilty to campaign finance charges related to the scheme, but Trump denies he had an affair with McDougal.

In 2018, shortly before Cohen was sentenced, Carlson devoted a segment of his show to the case. In it, he said McDougal “approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money,” and that she engaged in a “classic case of extortion.”