Foundry Literary + Media Co-Founder Yfat Reiss Gendell Exits To Form YRG Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Foundry Literary + Media co-founder Yfat Reiss Gendell has left the New York book agency to form YRG Partners. She leaves with agents Tanusri Prasanna, Peter Steinberg and Adriann Ranta Zurhellen to launch an agency that will focus on representing publishing rights for writers and consumer brands.

Gendell said the agency will partner with a series of existing and new private equity firm relationships, each active in intellectual property and consumer brand development, to match-make between clients and the investment community, and to create unconventional opportunities that work alongside or independent of existing publishing models. Gendell has represented clients’ publishing rights, typically along with managers, and often as the agency of record for writers who are also represented at other agencies for screenwriting. Gendell will bring that formula to the new agency.

Gendell, Prasanna, Steinberg and Zurhellen will take all of their publishing clients with them. Those include the joint venture between Eve Rodsky and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Fair Play), Ready Player One author Ernest Cline, Denise Kiernan (The Girls of Atomic City), Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (The Undocumented Americans), Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge (Hunting Whitey), Nina de Gramont (The Mystery Writer), Kendare Blake (Three Dark Crowns), Jennifer Pastiloff (On Being Human), Ronald L. Smith (The Black Panther: The Young Prince), Mindy McGinnis (The Female of the Species), along with Simran Jeet Singh (Fauja Singh Keeps Going, More of This Please), Qasim Rashid (Hannah and the Ramadan Gift), Ayesha Siddiqua Chaudhry (The Colour of God), Hope Lim (My Tree), and Kevin Snipes (Two Princes, Milo and Marcos at the End of the World).

Among the other properties YRG Partners will represent is George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead franchise expansion, Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon (with clients Sanibel Films and Origin Story Entertainment), the re-imagined Red Sonja franchise, and Stan Lee’s Alliance universe.

The new firm launches with offices in both New York and Los Angeles.