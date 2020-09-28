Former Trump Campaign Manager Hospitalized After Self-Harm Attempt

Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he barricaded himself in his home in Fort Lauderdale. His wife reported to police that he was armed and attempting suicide.

Shortly after police deescalated the situation, the Fort Lauderdale officers transported Parscale to Broward Health Medical Center, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Florida Mental Health Act, commonly known as the Baker Act, allows for the involuntary institutionalization of an individual attempting self-harm.

In July, Trump demoted Parscale to a senior adviser as he promoted former adviser Bill Stepien to campaign manager. There had been speculation that Parscale’s tenure was revoked following the president’s disastrous Tulsa rally. Meant to be an enthusiastic restart to Trump’s campaign, the event had lower-than-expected turnout, with cameras captured rows and rows of empty seats. There also had been criticism of the campaign’s spending decisions.

This event comes several hours after a bombshell NYT report that detailed Trump’s rampant tax avoidance for the past 15 years.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said in a statement, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Parscale became campaign manager in February, 2018, after serving as digital media director during Trump’s 2016 bid.