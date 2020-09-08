‘Ford v Ferrari’ Scribe Jason Keller To Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘La Sombra’

Ford v Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller will make his directorial debut helming the feature film La Sombra (The Shadow), from an original screenplay by Keller to be financed by Sherborne Media Finance and Paprika Financing.

In the project, Puerto Rico becomes a battleground as one man takes on a powerful local gang after his brother is kidnapped. A spring 2021 production in Puerto Rico is currently planned with casting underway.

Pimienta Film Company’s Luillo Ruiz (Driven), and Sherborne Media Finance’s Gary Raskin (Midway) and Alastair Burlingham (Greenland) are producing with Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club).

Says Raskin, “La Sombra is a powerful, emotionally resonate story about family set within a thrilling action movie. When I first read it, I loved it, and when Jason walked me through his ideas for how he would direct the movie I couldn’t say yes fast enough. We’re very excited about this project and see it as the start of a smart, elevated action franchise with big, international appeal.”

Related Story '1917' Leads China Weekend; Korea Has Yet Another Hit With 'Deliver Us From Evil' & 'Greenland' Makes Hay In France - International Box Office

Brenner adds, “Jason and I have collaborated so many times over the last 15 years on so many good movies. I’m thrilled to be part of his directorial debut. This feels like a natural progression for him and I’m excited to see his vision brought to this story.”

Keller most recently co-wrote two-time Oscar winner Ford v Ferrari, which grossed over $225.5M at the global box office. His upcoming credits include writing The Paladin with Anthony Mandler attached to direct. His previous credits include writing Escape Plan starring Sylvester Stallone, Machine Gun Preacher starring Gerard Butler with Marc Forester directing and Mirror Mirror starring Julia Roberts. Keller was an EP on 20th Century Fox’s A Good Day to Die Hard. He is represented by Guymon Casady at Management 360 and attorney Carlos Goodman.