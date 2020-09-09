Food Network’s Molly Yeh Signs With ICM Partners

Molly Yeh has signed with ICM Partners for representation. Yeh is the Emmy-nominated host of the Food Network series Girl Meets Farm, and was a judge on last holiday season’s series Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge.

She was named to Forbes’ 2017 30 under 30 list, and last year was nominated for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Personality/Host.

A Julliard graduate and touring musician, Yeh moved with her husband, Nick, to northern Minnesota to take over Nick’s family farm. There, Yeh rose to prominence for her food and lifestyle blog MyNameIsYeh.com which Saveur and Yahoo named “Food Blog Of The Year.”

Her culinary style reflects her Chinese/Jewish heritage and Midwest lifestyle, with popular recipes ranging from Shakshuka to Tepong Pork to “Chicken Pot Hotdish.”

Her first book, Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on the Farm, was selected by the New York Times as one of the top releases of 2016, and NPR named it one of the “Great Reads of 2016.”

Yeh will be releasing her second cookbook, Home Is Where the Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love Most in fall 2022 via William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins. She is additionally represented by Straus Literary Agency.