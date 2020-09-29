‘A Fistful Of Dollars’ TV Series In Development At Mark Gordon Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: The classic spaghetti western that helped launch Clint Eastwood’s career looks to be getting the TV treatment as we are hearing Mark Gordon Pictures is developing A Fistful of Dollars as a series. The company has acquired the rights to the 1964 film as well as the Akira Kurosawa’s 1961 samurai epic, Yojimbo, which the Eastwood film was based on. We are also hearing Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman is in talks to adapt the series.

Yojimbo and its shot-for-shot remake A Fistful of Dollars tell the story of a wandering stranger, “the Man With No Name,” who comes to a town riddled with violence and uses wit and skill to trick the town’s competing gangs into destroying each other.

The series will pull from this source material for an original, contemporary retelling of the story.

While Yojimbo stands on its own as another Kurosawa master class in filmmaking, A Fistful of Dollars not only launched Eastwood’s film career, but he would go on to reprise the role of the Man with No Name in other iconic westerns For a Few Dollars More and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly.

Mark Gordon Pictures has an existing deal with eOne, under which they continue to acquire, develop and produce an expansive slate of projects spanning multiple genres and mediums.