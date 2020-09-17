FilmNation Entertainment Inks Multi-Year TV Development Fund Deal With Wishmore

EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment, producer of the Emmy-nominated HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, is signaling a further push into television, signing a multi-year TV development fund deal with Wishmore (The Personal History of David Copperfield), the company owned and run by Greek film financier and producer Christos V. Konstantakopoulos. Wishmore is the sister company of Konstantakopoulos’s Faliro House, with whom FilmNation has had a successful film-focused development partnership for several years.

The multi-million dollar development investment will allow FilmNation Entertainment’s U.S. television division, led by President of Production Ben Browning, to expand its slate of high-profile television development properties, while simultaneously broadening Wishmore’s TV slate with series for the international marketplace. All funded projects, on which FilmNation will serve as a studio, are intended to be financed under the company’s existing credit facility. The studio’s focus remains on developing, producing and financing premium scripted television content for global audiences with a variety of broadcasters and creative talent. Andreas Zoupanos will be overseeing the deal on behalf of Wishmore. The deal is effective immediately.

FilmNation’s first television series I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, premiered to critical acclaim last spring on HBO, and earned an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Ruffalo. Based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling book, the six-episode limited drama series follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

Browning, EVP Television Stefanie Berk and their team have sold numerous shows in recent months, and are developing and packaging several series including an adaptation of Isabel Allende’s best-selling novel The House of the Spirits; Daisy Goodwin’s American Heiress; and John Updike’s Rabbit Run, a co-production with UK outfit Lookout Point.

“Glen, Milan and the FilmNation family have been exceptional partners on our ongoing journey in film,” said Konstantakopoulos. “We are thrilled to be expanding our collaboration into the impactful world of episodic content, and look forward to exploring new ways of reaching and inspiring audiences globally.”

“For years we have had incredible success collaborating with Faliro House in filmmaking, and we are excited to now get the chance to partner with them as we bolster our rapidly growing television slate in the US,” said FilmNation Entertainment COO Milan Popelka. “We could not ask for a more creatively-aligned, savvy, and collaborative partner than Christos and his world-class team.”

The development fund was negotiated by Victoria Cook of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC on behalf of Wishmore, and by FilmNation’s COO Milan Popelka and EVP of Business & Legal Affairs Alison Cohen.