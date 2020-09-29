Film Independent Spirit Awards Adds TV Categories For Upcoming 2021 Program

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will also be lauding Television, effective with its April 24, 2021 ceremony which will air on IFC. The awards ceremony is celebrating its 36th year.

Additional categories to the kudo telecast include Best New Scripted Series, Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series, Best Male Performance, Best Female Performance, and Best Ensemble Cast. Submissions for the 2020-21 year are now open.

“The independent, diverse creators we’ve supported for decades now straddle the feature and episodic worlds,” said Board Chair Mary Sweeney. “Our mission supports and celebrates visual storytellers wherever they practice their craft. The addition of TV Spirit Awards recognizes this expansion by celebrating diverse independent, creative voices across platforms.”

For several years, Film Independent has incorporated television and episodic work in its year-round programs, including Education, Artist Development and its screening program, Film Independent Presents. With filmmakers continually dipping their toes in TV, the organization decided it was finally time to celebrate that work in that medium.

“2020 has been a year of endless change and chaos, so it’s wonderful to be back with our friends at IFC,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “As tough as this year has been, there’s so much great filmmaking and yes, television, that has sustained us throughout the pandemic. We look forward to celebrating that work at the Spirit Awards in April.”

Said Blake Callaway, Executive Director, IFC and SundanceTV, “2020 provides an opportunity for a re-imagined Spirit Awards and just about everything else. Expanding the most entertaining stop on the awards circuit to include television is just the start, and IFC is looking forward to a continued partnership with our friends at Film Independent.”

The Early Deadline for Spirit Award submissions is Oct. 13, the Regular Deadline is Oct. 27, the final deadline is Nov. 17 and the extended Film Independent Member Deadline is Nov. 20. Independent Spirit nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

“The Film Independent nominations process is a unique and inspiring one,” said Setu Raval, Associate Director of Nominations. “It is an inclusive gathering of filmmakers, programmers, critics and performers with the common goal to curate and celebrate bold, diverse, authentic and innovative visual storytelling. We are excited to open the 2021 Spirit Awards Submissions.”

The categories for The 2021 Spirit Awards will be as follows:

New TV Awards:

· Best New Scripted Series

· Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

· Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

· Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

· Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

Feature Film Awards:

· Best Feature

· Best First Feature

· Best Director

· Best Screenplay

· Best First Screenplay

· John Cassavettes Award

· Best Male Lead

· Best Female Lead

· Best Supporting Male

· Best Supporting Female

· Best Cinematography

· Best Editing

· Robert Altman Award

· Best International Film

· Best Documentary

Film Independent will continue to honor emerging filmmakers with the Truer Than Fiction Award, Producers Award and the Someone to Watch Award.