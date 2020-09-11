Film Bridge Launches International Sales On New York Crime Series ‘Big Dogs’ – Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Film Bridge International has boarded international sales rights to crime series Big Dogs, which it will begin selling during the Toronto virtual market.

The eight-part series premiered domestically on Amazon Prime in July and stars Brett Cullen (Joker), Manny Perez (The Night Of), Michael Rabe (Homeland), and Lance Henriksen (Falling).

Filmed in New York, the series charts intersecting stories of organized crime, white collar felonies, and police corruption across the city. Creator Adam Dunn of Aurelian Productions based the series on his novels of the same name, writing the episodes in partnership with Tony Glazer of Choice Films.

“It’s time for Big Dogs to go global. I’m excited for this series to be seen by audiences throughout the world,” said Film Bridge’s Ellen Wander. “Fans of crime shows like Breaking Bad will find this well-crafted and meaningful series a more than worthy addition to the genre.”

“We are extremely pleased with Big Dogs,” said Summer Crockett Moore, executive producer and Managing Partner of Choice Films. “Action-packed, thrilling, and filled with nuance, the show moves at a breakneck speed guaranteed to please viewers everywhere.”

Film Bridge’s recent sales slate includes thriller The Bay Of Silence with Olga Kurylenko and Brian Cox, and horror Trick with Omar Epps, Jamie Kennedy, and Tom Atkins.