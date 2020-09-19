Felicity Jones, ‘On the Basis of Sex’ Co-Stars & Director Pay Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In December 2018, marking Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court, Focus Features released On the Basis of Sex, a biopic of the trailblazing Justice. Following Ginsburg’s death from cancer at age 87, she was mourned by Felicity Jones, who played her in the movie, and the rest of On the Basis Of Sex team.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

On the Basis Of Sex, directed by Mimi Leder and co-starring Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston, tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty (Hammer) to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

Hammer referenced Ginsburg’s love of opera in his Twitter tribute. “Thank you for everything you did and everything you were,” he wrote. “Rest in the peace you deserve.”

Theroux, who played Melvin “Mel” Wulf, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram next to photos of him with Ginsburg. “I am heartbroken. I have no words for the hole that has just been blown through us. Thank you for your service Justice Ginsburg. We’ll miss you RBG. I love you Ruth. 🖤”

Bates, who played political activist Dorothy Kenyon, wrote on Twitter that she was “stunned, heartbroken and very afraid” by the news of Ginsburg’s passing, alluding to the looming battle to replace her before the November election.

Leder mourned Ginsburg’s passing on Instagram. “RBG I will never forget you,” she wrote. “Thank you for profoundly changing the world with your fiercely brilliant powerful mind, heart and soul! Your courage and bravery paved the way for us all. We will continue the fight in your name. Warrior!!! Rest in Peace and Power my dear friend Madam Justice💔”

