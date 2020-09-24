Warner Bros Developing Latinx ‘Father Of The Bride’ Movie With Matt Lopez Penning The Script

Warner Bros is putting the wheels in motion on new Father of the Bride movie, with Matt Lopez penning the script. This latest reboot will revolve around a Latinx family, a first for the franchise.

This marks the third retelling of the story that began with the Spencer Tracy original in 1950 and was most recently remade by Disney in 1991 starring Steve Martin. That film spawned a sequel in 1995.

The latest film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film.

Sources say Lopez was inspired by his own cross-cultural nuptials and the many epic Cuban weddings he has attended, some of which he’s still recovering from.

Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will oversee for Warners.

Lopez has been a fan favorite of Disney, writing on such features as Bedtime Stories, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Race to Witch Mountain. He is repped by Lit Entertainment Group and attorney Melissa Rogal.

Collider first reported the news.