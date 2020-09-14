‘Father Christmas Is Back’: Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer Lead Cast Of Family Movie Shooting In UK

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer have been cast in Father Christmas Is Back, a family comedy film now shooting in York in the UK. The pic from MSR Media is directed by Philippe Martinez (Viktor) and Mick Davis (Modigliani) from a script from David Conolly and Hannah Davis Law (Mothers and Daughters) and Dylanne Corcoran.

The film is based on an original idea by Martinez, who also produces with Alan Latham from Highfield Grange Studios. Goldfinch’s Kirsty Bell executive produces alongside Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media. MSR Media International is repping worldwide rights.

The plot centers on Caroline Christmas (Nathalie Cox), a control freak who desires nothing more than a perfect Christmas with her sisters at her lavish country manor to atone for the fact that their father abandoned the family on December 25th many years ago. When on Christmas Eve their long-lost father arrives at their doorstep with his new girlfriend, chaos ensues. Through a series of mishaps and misunderstandings, Caroline uncovers a long-buried family secret. Can the family still celebrate Christmas together after all?

Cleese will play Santa Claus, and Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon and Naomi Frederick co-star.

Cox and Grammer recently completed shooting on MSR Media’s Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop amid COVID-19 restrictions, proving “that we can continue to make films safely and efficiently,” Martinez said. He added: “We all need uplifting stories to inspire us and a big Christmas comedy like Father Christmas Is Back is the perfect antidote to raise our spirits.”