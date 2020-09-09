‘Fargo’ Season 5: Creator Noah Hawley “Not Ruling It Out”

Soon after season 3 of FX’s Fargo ended, Noah Hawley made it sound like the Emmy-winning series was done and over at the ATX festival. Those were comments that he quickly walked back, and here we are with a Chris Rock-starring season 4 set to air on Sept. 27 across 11 episodes.

And as far as season 5 goes, Hawley told us at FX’s press day today, “I’m certainly not ruling it out.”

“It’s not just one idea you need, it’s a hundred ideas and characters,” added the creator, but providing no teaser on what’s next, “so that tends to percolate.”

Also, in regard to what’s next for Hawley, his answer is the same as it was at TCA earlier this year: “I have a novel, I’m trying to finish, it’s not my goal to race back into production.”

“I’ve been going and going for a long time now. I tend to say ‘yes’ to things, thinking I’ll do one thing and then another, and it always ends up that the two things have to happen simultaneously. I put a lot into this show, I have kids, who are at an age where I want to be at home with them,” adds Hawley.

“I want to make sure the choices I make for the next few years, is not me saying ‘yes’ to things, but trying to tell stories I haven’t told before, and continue to explore with FX how we can try to reinvent that medium,” says Hawley.

His adaptation of another Star Trek movie at Paramount is on hold as we reported with the new arrival of the studio’s production boss Emma Watts who is going through projects. He told us back at TCA that his TV adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s sci-fi satirical arms race novel Cat’s Cradle was “tough” to pull off in the post-Disney acquisition age of FX.

On deck, Hawley is producing the Searchlight adaptation of the Matthew Baker short story Lost Souls which Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) is writing and directing. A year ago, Hawley’s feature directorial debut Lucy in the Sky made its premiere at TIFF.