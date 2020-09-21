Everyman CEO Steps Down; NFTS & Lee & Thompson Launch Award; Factual Outfit Marshal Bishop Hires COO — UK Briefs

Crispin Lilly, CEO of UK cinema chain Everyman, is stepping down at the end of this month after a six year stint to “pursue personal interests”. Executive chairman Paul Wise will take the reins until a new CEO is appointed. Indie circuit Everyman, which operates 35 venues throughout the UK, has reopened all of its cinemas after the lockdown with social distancing measures still in place. Lilly told the Evening Standard last week: “I believe I will leave Everyman in both a strong place to continue to weather the effects of Covid-19 and well-placed to secure significant growth opportunities in the future.” Wise added: “He leaves the business well placed and with a strong leadership team capable of continuing the recovery and restoring the business back to growth.”

The National Film and Television School and law firm Lee & Thompson have teamed up to launch the James Walker Legacy Award in memory of the eponymous 38 year-old lawyer who passed away last year. The award will support aspiring screenwriters and producers in the early years of their careers. The award will which combine financial assistance, mentoring, legal help and networking opportunities, for graduates of the NFTS screenwriting and producing courses in the first year after graduating. NFTS, Lee and Thompson and Walker’s family will financially contribute to the award but they have also set up a justgiving page for those who wish to donate. Reno Antoniades, Managing Partner of Lee & Thompson, said: “We miss and think of James every day – he was an integral and much-loved part of the team here at Lee & Thompson. He was also widely respected in the film and television industry, both as a lawyer and while wearing other hats as a writer and a producer. James meant so much to so many people and we hope that this Award – which we believe is a fitting reflection of all of James’ wonderful qualities, both personal and professional – will continue in his memory and be an effective and lasting tribute to him in an industry which he held so dear.”

UK format and factual TV outfit Marshal Bishop, launched this month by Bear Grylls collaborators Mark Westcott (Bear Grylls: Mission Survive) and Duncan Gaudin (The Island), has hired Tom Boulting as COO. Boulting, a former commercial head of legal and business affairs, will be responsible for leading the company’s growth strategy across both the UK and US. He previously headed up LA-based Jetset Studios and ran a consultancy which advised clients including Sony, Sky and Fox. Westcott, CEO, Marshal Bishop, said: “Our aim to be one of the market leaders in adventure and fact ent demands both world-class strategic vision and, in today’s economic climate, commercial innovation. Broadcasters now need to make their spend go further, yet still be able to commission stand-out content. Tom has more than 15 years’ experience of helping some of the world’s leading content companies achieve their ambitions. To have his commercial and strategic firepower as part of Marshal Bishop is not only a huge asset for us as a company, but also an asset for the partners with which we will collaborate in the future.” Marshal Bishop’s development slate includes precinct-based reality, survival, endurance and adventure formats and location-based challenge game shows. The company already has a project under way in America.