Eva Longoria’s UnbelieEVAble Entertainment Re-Ups First-Look Deal With 20th Television

Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment are staying in business with 20th Television. The actress, producer, director and activist has re-upped a three-year first-look deal with the studio via her and Ben Spector’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, which is focused on producing for network, streaming and cable.

“Eva and Ben’s passion for championing meaningful stories, especially those of underrepresented voices and communities is something we believe in deeply at 20th, so we jumped at the chance to extend our relationship with them,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President, 20th Television. “They are driven producers with a keen eye, good taste and great work ethic and we are thrilled UnbeliEVAble remains housed within our studio.”

The company’s previous projects with 20th TV include ABC’s Grand Hotel and NBC’s Telenovela, as well as the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary Reversing Row.

“Three years ago Dana Walden welcomed me into the 20th family, recognizing everything I was trying to do as a director and producer,” said Longoria. “20th Television and Disney Television Studios have consistently supported our vision to ‘produce with purpose,’ to bring authentic Latinx stories like ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’ to life and show that stories of diversity behind and in front of the camera belong in our living rooms. When Craig Hunegs and Carolyn Cassidy took the reins of the studio last year, their forward-thinking, passionate approach to making television got me even more excited. With Jen Gwartz and her fantastic drama and comedy teams by our sides, we are thrilled to extend this partnership and look forward to continuing to shine our spotlight on underrepresented stories.”

UnbeliEVAble’s other projects with 20th include Chicano, which is set at ABC with penalty. Other development projects developing Sarah Rothschild’s Before I Forget with Marc Webb directing as a potential starring vehicle for Longoria at Amazon, as well as The Company That Sold Love to America Had a Dark Secret, Lori Gottlieb’s Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, and reporter Jessica Yellin’s Savage News. The company also is producing Bridges at ABC with Aaron Cerna and Jaime Davila’s Campanario Entertainment.

Longoria is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.