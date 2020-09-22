Eva Longoria Moves From CAA To WME

Actress, director, and producer Eva Longoria has joined WME for representation. The Desperate Housewives alum, who was previously repped by CAA, will next be seen in Eugene Ashe’s Sundance drama Sylvie’s Love, co-starring opposite Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, which will be available on Amazon.

Longoria has a number of projects in the works via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner including the Searchlight biopic Flamin’ Hot, which will serve as her feature directorial debut, Tias, a female-driven Latina ensemble drama, as well as workplace comedy 24/7, which she’ll direct and star in opposite Kerry Washington.

UnbeliEVABle, which recently renewed a three-year first-look deal with 20th Television, is developing Before I Forget at Amazon, with Marc Webb directing as a potential starring vehicle for Longoria, as well as Chicano, a multi-generational drama centering on a Mexican-American family that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream, with ABC, and the HBO film A Class Apart, about a group of Mexican Americans fighting for their civil rights during a landmark case that leads all the way to the Supreme Court.

In addition, it was recently announced that Longoria was part of a group of the biggest names in Hollywood and women’s soccer to bring a National Women’s Soccer League team to Los Angeles in spring 2022.

Longoria continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.