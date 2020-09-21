Click to Skip Ad
Zendaya Becomes Youngest Ever To Win Emmy For Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Zendaya made history tonight, not only taking home her first Emmy Award win for HBO’s Euphoria but also becoming the youngest to ever do so in this category. Facing stiff competition, Zendaya bested last year’s winner Jodie Comer, who until today, held the title for the youngest to receive this award, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, and Sandra Oh.

Zendaya was bestowed with the award for her performance as Rue, a troubled teen who struggles with drug addiction.

“This is a really weird time to be celebrating but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our tv show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in young people.”

