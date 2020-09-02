ErosSTX Taps Veteran Media Analyst Drew Borst As EVP Of Investor Relations And Business Development

Drew Borst, a veteran media analyst most recently at Goldman Sachs, has joined the recently merged ErosSTX as EVP of investor relations and business development.

At Goldman, Borst spent a decade as VP and lead media and entertainment analyst, leading a team that covered Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Cinemark, Liberty Formula One and other companies.

In his new role, Borst will report to CFO Andy Warren and continue to be based in New York.

Eros and STX closed their merger in July and the combined company plans a listing on the New York Stock Exchange later this month. The company will have headquarters in India and LA, reflecting the merged companies’ specialties heading into the deal, spanning film and TV production as well as streaming.

“As we continue to grow our company and deliver results for our shareholders, Drew’s unique grasp, understanding, and appreciation for the inner workings of global media brands will make his counsel indispensable,” Warren said. “He has been chased by major media companies for years for good reason: everything that has made Drew the top media analyst in the business will work to our benefit as we deploy our strategic goals and align with partners to help realize them. We believe his voice, counsel and authoritative perspective on our business will be tremendously valuable to our shareholders and the investment community and we’re elated to have him as part of the ErosSTX senior leadership team.”

Bost said he has “long been an admirer of STX and their leadership team, and now, with their merger with Eros complete, I believe the company is well-positioned to fulfill their ambition to be a true global media powerhouse.”

Prior to his Goldman chapter, Borst spent 11 years at Bernstein Research as an analyst in the U.S. and European media sectors. He began his career at J.P. Morgan.