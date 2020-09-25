Newly Re-Branded ErosSTX Inks $100M+ Worth Of Sales Deals Out Of Toronto Market

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix wasn’t alone in cooking up a storm at the recent Toronto film market. STX International, now known as ErosSTX International as a result of the merger between Indian major Eros and U.S. studio STX, says it has secured cumulative international deals worth north of $100M during and after the virtual event, marking its record sales volume for TIFF.

Among the in-demand movies were Guy Ritchie’s Five Eyes, set to star Jason Statham; Copshop, the action-thriller from director Joe Carnahan with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo set to star; Devotion, director JD Dillard’s upcoming historical war epic starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell; Queenpins, the female-driven comedy that will reunite the studio with Bad Moms star Kristen Bell; and I Care a Lot, J Blakeson’s thriller that premiered in the festival, starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza Gonzalez, and Dianne Wiest.

As we revealed last week, among the big Five Eyes deals was a high seven-figure pact with Leonine for Germany.

“We are now closing the books on the best-ever sales we have seen coming out of TIFF,” said John Friedberg, President of ErosSTX International. “This is significant for our company and our industry as it shows the strength of the international marketplace and the demand for high-quality content. This level of activity, especially against the backdrop of a global pandemic, confirms the long-term health of our international partners, our business and the direction in which we are heading.”

Earlier this week, the merged STX and Eros revealed a new logo (pictured) and corporate brand name: ErosSTX Global Corporation.

The companies completed their fusion in July of this year. In addition to a $125M equity investment, the firm has a revamped $350M credit facility led by JP Morgan. It also carries a net debt of about $254M.